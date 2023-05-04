St. Augustine sends trio of Knights to college

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With graduation right around the corner, more Laredo athletes are making their decisions on where to play at the next level.

On Wednesday afternoon, a trio of Saint Augustine Knights put their signatures on the dotted line committing to their respective schools.

Chris Ramirez and Kelly Samano are both headed for the state capital with Ramirez playing hoops for Concordia University and Samano off to play volleyball at the same school. Meanwhile, Sebastian Flores will get the chance to go to Schreiner College to play baseball.

After their years of working hard at their craft, these three are getting a chance at the next level and each is excited about the school of their choice.

“I was fortunate enough to be able to get an opportunity and the school really showed a lot of interest and I’m glad it was this school because they have what I want to major in and I’m blessed to have this opportunity,” said Flores.

“When I went and visited, I fell in love with the school, but not just that. I talked to some of the girls, they were nice and I really liked them overall and the coach was really nice too, and it’s Austin,” said Samano.

“When I went to go visit, the atmosphere was good and the coaching is good and overall the school is really good. Everyone has their dreams and you just got to work hard to get there and hopefully all the hard work pays off,” said Chris Ramirez.

A huge congratulations to all three Knights on this big day and best of luck at the next level.

