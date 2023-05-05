Community First to hold Fishing Derby next Saturday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fishing event with over 30 years of history is back!

The group Community First is back for its annual fishing derby.

Along with the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the organization coordinates with both Laredo and United ISD, Zapata ISD and Webb Consolidated to invite kids to take part in the event at Lake Casa Blanca.

This year over 200 kids will participate in the event.

The group is in need of volunteers to help for the day.

Jose Diaz de Leon said they need experienced fishers to help the kids with the catfish.

“The Texas game Wardens they have a very limited staff right now. So I don’t know if they will be able to help us out like they did the previous years. So if there are some fisherman out there and want to get their hands dirty and help the kids. We could use some help,” said Leon.

The event is taking place at Lake Casa Blanca next Saturday, May 13.

If you would like to volunteer, you can call 956-645-4833.

