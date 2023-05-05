LMC kicks off National Hospital Week

Shop Local
By Christian Del Rio
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Healthcare workers make a constant effort to provide optimal health care for the communities they serve.

In observance of National Hospital Week, the Laredo Medical Center is celebrating its staff.

On Friday morning the celebration kicked off with a proclamation by Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino.

National Hospital Week is observed from May 8 to May 12.

During the week, Laredo Medical Center will recognize its staff in a number of different ways such as breakfasts, contests and also public health service information.

“National Hospital Week starts actually early for us here because we like to party, May 7th actually, but today is actually National Nurses Week,” said LMC CEO Jorge Leal. “So we are celebrating national nurses week and hospital week starts next week as well, so we do it in conjunction together, but it really is the celebration for professionals that really make laredo medical center the place that it is.”

Some of the services that the hospital provides are cardiac and stroke care.

If you would like to know what other services are available, you can call 956-796-5000.

