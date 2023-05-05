SCAN organization seeing an alarming rise in fentanyl related deaths

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo organization is seeing an alarming increase in fentanyl related deaths.

According to the SCAN organization, roughly 21 fentanyl related deaths have been reported in Laredo and Webb County.

Last year, the center saw 360 overdoses, 40 of which were fatal.

While the drug has been known to be mixed with other drugs such as heroin and pills, officials are seeing a dangerous new trend.

According to Oscar Santos Morilla Jr with SCAN, drug dealers are mixing fentanyl with horse tranquilizer.

“Maybe like two weeks ago, we had a person coming into our program looking for help. He was telling us what he was feeling, the side effects, and what xylazine, what it causes is necrosis on the skin, if you don’t treat that necrosis, you can lose extremity of your body,” said Morilla.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Cuellar said his office has seen roughly 14 fentanyl overdoses, one of which was fatal.

If you suspect someone has been exposed to fentanyl, you must call the fire department immediately so paramedics can administer Narcan.

Sheriff Cuellar encourages the public to report any potential fentanyl distribution to the sheriff’s office at 956-415-2878.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.