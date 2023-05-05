Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

SCAN organization seeing an alarming rise in fentanyl related deaths

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo organization is seeing an alarming increase in fentanyl related deaths.

According to the SCAN organization, roughly 21 fentanyl related deaths have been reported in Laredo and Webb County.

Last year, the center saw 360 overdoses, 40 of which were fatal.

While the drug has been known to be mixed with other drugs such as heroin and pills, officials are seeing a dangerous new trend.

According to Oscar Santos Morilla Jr with SCAN, drug dealers are mixing fentanyl with horse tranquilizer.

“Maybe like two weeks ago, we had a person coming into our program looking for help. He was telling us what he was feeling, the side effects, and what xylazine, what it causes is necrosis on the skin, if you don’t treat that necrosis, you can lose extremity of your body,” said Morilla.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Cuellar said his office has seen roughly 14 fentanyl overdoses, one of which was fatal.

If you suspect someone has been exposed to fentanyl, you must call the fire department immediately so paramedics can administer Narcan.

Sheriff Cuellar encourages the public to report any potential fentanyl distribution to the sheriff’s office at 956-415-2878.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens allegedly involved in viral Laredo Police car video arrested
Teens allegedly involved in viral Laredo Police car video arrested
Rodriguez Arrest
UISD Board Member, Sheriff Office Assistant Chief turns himself into police custody for alleged assault incident
Gun goes off during fight at Laredo Park
Gun goes off during fight at Laredo Park
Alfredo Santana Loza, 22
Laredo Police confirm detainee escaped custody after councilmember addresses incident
Laredo police looking for man accused of drunk-driving-related death
Laredo police looking for man accused of drunk-driving-related death

Latest News

Teens allegedly involved in viral Laredo Police car video arrested
Laredo Police speak following arrest of teens involved in viral police car video
Community First to hold Fishing Derby next Saturday
Community First to hold Fishing Derby next Saturday
Community First to hold Fishing Derby next Saturday
Laredo goes red, white and green for Cinco de Mayo
Laredo goes red, white and green for Cinco de Mayo
Laredo celebrates Cinco de Mayo
Laredo goes red, white and green for Cinco de Mayo