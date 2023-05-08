Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Barbecue pit catches fire near Laredo restaurant

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fire broke out next to a Laredo restaurant over the weekend.

The fire was reported on Sunday at around 12:30 p.m. at the 900 block of Saunders Avenue.

Fire crews arrived and found a barbecue pit and detached room actively burning next to a restaurant.

Firefighters were able to put the fires out without injuries or incident.

The cause remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens allegedly involved in viral Laredo Police car video arrested
Laredo Police speak following arrest of teens involved in viral police car video
Officers report a 30-year-old man died as a result of the single motorcycle accident.
Man dies in motorcycle accident
GRAPHIC WARNING: Gunfire is heard in this surveillance video from Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso,...
Texas mall shooting started as fight between groups
Woman allegedly performed dental procedures at Laredo apartment, says police
Woman allegedly performed dental procedures at Laredo apartment, says police
When agents searched the vehicle they found 3 bundles that tested positive for marijuana.
Over 200 lbs of marijuana found in abandoned van

Latest News

Enyerbeth Jose Cabarcas Meza, 23
Mother of migrant killed in Brownsville speaks to KGNS
Laredo extends state of disaster ahead of Title 42 expiration
City of Laredo extends state of disaster ahead of Title 42 expiration
City of Laredo extends state of disaster ahead of Title 42 expiration
City of Laredo extends state of disaster ahead of Title 42 expiration
Laredo Police need help identifying motorcyclists