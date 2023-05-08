Barbecue pit catches fire near Laredo restaurant

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fire broke out next to a Laredo restaurant over the weekend.

The fire was reported on Sunday at around 12:30 p.m. at the 900 block of Saunders Avenue.

Fire crews arrived and found a barbecue pit and detached room actively burning next to a restaurant.

Firefighters were able to put the fires out without injuries or incident.

The cause remains under investigation.

