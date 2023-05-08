Barbecue pit catches fire near Laredo restaurant
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fire broke out next to a Laredo restaurant over the weekend.
The fire was reported on Sunday at around 12:30 p.m. at the 900 block of Saunders Avenue.
Fire crews arrived and found a barbecue pit and detached room actively burning next to a restaurant.
Firefighters were able to put the fires out without injuries or incident.
The cause remains under investigation.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.