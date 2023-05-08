Shop Local
City of Laredo extends state of disaster ahead of Title 42 expiration

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo continues to be under a state of disaster.

Last week, Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino signed the Declaration of Emergency for seven days.

During city council, councilmembers voted to allow the mayor, the city manager, and the emergency management coordinator to extend it if they felt it was necessary.

Since the extension was signed on Sunday, the declaration is good for another seven days, allowing Dr. Trevino to determine what measures need to be taken to alleviate the process and transfer of migrants.

He was notified by Border Patrol that a significant influx of migrants were making their way to Laredo.

This declaration activates the city emergency plan and takes effect immediately.

