District 3 Councilmember to hold townhall meeting at Concord Hills Park

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you live in the Concord Hills area, the councilmember who represents the district will hold a townhall meeting on Tuesday night.

District Three Representative Melissa Cigarroa is inviting residents to discuss any issues or concerns in the Concord Hills area.

The town hall meeting will take place on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and will continue until 8 p.m.

This meeting will take place at the Concord Hills Park.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.