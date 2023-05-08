Shop Local
District 3 Councilmember to hold townhall meeting at Concord Hills Park

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you live in the Concord Hills area, the councilmember who represents the district will hold a townhall meeting on Tuesday night.

District Three Representative Melissa Cigarroa is inviting residents to discuss any issues or concerns in the Concord Hills area.

The town hall meeting will take place on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and will continue until 8 p.m.

This meeting will take place at the Concord Hills Park.

