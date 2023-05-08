Mile One to celebrate Economic Development Week with several events

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In celebration of Economic Development Week, Mile One has prepared a slew of events filled with growing opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs.

From infrastructure, federal grants, and entrepreneurship presentations, Mile One will bring guests to share their knowledge and skills with Laredoans.

Director Cesar Hernandez said their main goal is to help local entrepreneurs grow.

With laredo booming and recently renamed the number one inland port, they have a lots of tips to share with entrepreneurs and improve their business strategies.

Mile Pone will be hosting several events which include a Laredo EDC membership spring mixer on May, 11 at Golondrina Food Park. They will also be hosting a shop local initiative on May 12 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

