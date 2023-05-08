Shop Local
Vidal M. Trevino Students experience Webb County Commissioners at work

By Christian Del Rio
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - While the end of the school year is just a few weeks away, a group of students had the opportunity to witness a government entity at work.

For the second time this year, Webb County Commissioners moved from their historic Houston building to an LISD Magnet School auditorium.

Even though it was a regular commissioners court meeting, there was a change in venue.

The county hopes that by giving students a glimpse into the inner works of policies and politics, it will help them understand what it takes to run a county as big as Webb.

Webb County is considered the sixth largest out of 200 counties in Texas.

Some of the items discussed included health services for county residents and an update on the new Webb County Fire Department.

Nixon High School student Marcus Narabal said he would like to see the county and his school district work together on other projects.

“It’s very important that students would see this committee meeting because I would like to students to be aware of what is happening in Webb County and what is being built and what is being done, what is being implemented,” said Narabal.

Narabal adds that he would like to hear about more assistance in Laredo-area schools.

Two weeks ago, students at United Middle also got a chance to see how the government entity works.

The county hopes to have another opportunity to visit more schools at both school districts in the near future.

