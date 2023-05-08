Waterline break causing road closures in west Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A water line break is causing road closures in west Laredo Monday morning.

According to Laredo Police, crews are working on a water line break near San Bernardo and Lafayette.

Officers are in the area directing traffic.

Drivers are being advised to find another route to get to their destinations.

