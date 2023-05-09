Shop Local
City of Laredo celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week

By Christian Del Rio
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been 40 years since the National Travel and Tourism was established in the nation, according to the U.S travel association.

The campaign stimulates economic growth, cultivates vibrant communities, and even creates job opportunities.

The City of Laredo’s Convention and Visitors Bureau Director said Laredo has become a city where people can enjoy and learn about its culture and traditions.

The bureau invites the community to be a part of the celebration by exploring and see what the city has to offer.

“We have great history, we have the Capitol of the Republic of the Rio Grande, we have museums like the Republic of the Rio Grande, the Water Museum, we have great food, we have local chefs, local coffee shops, we have an array of public art around the community. We have sports, very unique sports, very unique teams. We have the Laredo Heat, we have the Tecos, I mean we have a great opportunity to see different sports,” said Aileen Ramos.

Ramos said tourism in the gateway city was affected during the pandemic.

As part of National Travel Tourism Week, the City of Laredo will partner with the Webb County Heritage Museum to celebrate Founders Day this Saturday.

