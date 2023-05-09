Shop Local
Congressman Cuellar says the number of migrants will be controlled in Laredo

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Gateway City continues to brace for the end of Title 42.

When it comes to illegal border crossing in Laredo, Congressman Henry Cuellar said our border town sees the second lowest numbers; however, Laredo has a processing center where migrants are sent from other cities.

One of the congressman’s priorities is making sure the number of intakes are controlled, adding that he is in contact with Border Patrol and mayors of other border cities to let them know when Laredo shelters and the processing centers are at capacity.

“We’re not going to receive more than we can handle here. The processing centers in south Laredo, with Catholic Charities, with Holding Institute, we’re all watching that very carefully,” said Cuellar. “The last thing I want, I don’t want people in the streets. And I emphasize people in the streets, we don’t want to see that as we’re seeing in other places.”

Congressman Cuellar adds that the Biden administration has new policies coming; however, he believes they should have come earlier.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas reported to CNN last week some sort of plan to finalize a new policy should happen by Thursday.

