Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Death investigation underway in central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a death in central Laredo.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the investigation is currently underway at the 1300 block of East Ryan Street.

Details are limited at this time, but there is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

According to the Laredo Police Department, at this time, there are no signs of foul play.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Police say there is no threat to nearby schools or businesses.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more details as they become available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and Sister of Enyerbeth Jose Cabarcas Meza
Family of migrant killed in Brownsville speaks to KGNS
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver
30-year-old killed in motorcycle accident on Santa Isabel
30-year-old killed in motorcycle accident on Santa Isabel
Barbecue pit catches fire near Laredo restaurant
Barbecue pit catches fire near Laredo restaurant
Officers report a 30-year-old man died as a result of the single motorcycle accident.
Man dies in motorcycle accident

Latest News

Driver accused or ramming SUV into migrants in Texas charged with manslaughter
Driver accused or ramming SUV into migrants in Texas charged with manslaughter
Accident reported in central Laredo
Accident reported in central Laredo
Accident reported in central Laredo
Laredo police: looking for pick-up truck involved in several thefts
Laredo police: looking for pick-up truck involved in several thefts