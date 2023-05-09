Death investigation underway in central Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a death in central Laredo.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the investigation is currently underway at the 1300 block of East Ryan Street.

Details are limited at this time, but there is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

According to the Laredo Police Department, at this time, there are no signs of foul play.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Police say there is no threat to nearby schools or businesses.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more details as they become available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.