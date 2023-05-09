Shop Local
District Three Councilmember holds townhall meeting at Concord Hills Park

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials continue their efforts to improve the community with another townhall meeting.

Councilmember Melissa Cigarroa is hosting her second town hall meeting for the residents of District Three.

Her first town hall meeting was a few weeks ago at the Villa Del Sol neighborhood.

Neighbors expressed concerns such as issues about flooding and neighborhood safety.

Councilwoman Cigarroa said she wants to organize these town hall meetings more frequently.

One of the projects she wishes to tackle next is the old Mercy Hospital.

She said the condition of the building is a safety hazard for residents in the area.

Some of her proposals include closing it off, boarding up the windows and adding security; however, since it is a privately owned area negotiations are still being done.

If you are a District Three resident, you still have time to get to the meeting.

It is going be going on until 8 p.m. at the Concord Hills Park.

For more headlines. click here.

