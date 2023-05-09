Driver accused or ramming SUV into migrants in Texas charged with manslaughter

BROWNSVILLE, TX . (KGNS) - The man who police say drove an SUV into a group of migrants in Brownsville, Texas killing eight people is now facing eight counts of manslaughter.

The driver, George Alvarez, 34, appeared Monday for a bond hearing.

He is being held on a $3.6 million dollar bond.

Alvarez has been described by police as someone local with an “Extensive rap sheet.”

Investigators say the migrants were waiting at a stop near a migrant aid facility Sunday when the SUV allegedly ran a red light and the driver lost control of the vehicle which flipped on its side.

In addition to the eight fatalities, ten others were injured.

