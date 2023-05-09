Help ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ this Saturday!

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Letter carriers across the country are asking the Laredo community to take part in an annual initiative that aims to fill up local food banks.

The 31 annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ initiative will be taking place this Saturday, May 13.

Letter carriers from across the country will be busy delivering mail and at the same time collecting nonperishable food items.

Luis Alfonso Palacios the food drive coordinator for Laredo Letter Carriers said the goal is to collect as much food as possible.

“That’s why we ask the patrons of Laredo to put non-perishable food items by your mailbox before your mail carrier comes to deliver your mail,” said Palacios. “All food donations will stay here in Laredo and will benefit the south Texas food bank and the Laredo regional food bank. To help families in need here in Laredo, together we can stamp out hunger.”

In the past, the campaign collected roughly 10,000 to 25,000 pounds of food.

If you would like to help the cause just fill up your brown paper bag and leave it by your mailbox this Saturday, May 13.

You can also drop off donations at any of the Laredo Post Offices.

