Memorial set up to honor victims in Allen Mall shooting

ALLEN, TX. (KGNS) - Crosses have been set up in Allen, Texas to honor the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting.

The crosses were assembled near the mall where a gunman shot and killed at least eight people.

The addition of the crosses to a growing makeshift memorial comes as the community continues to cope with the violence.

The 33-year-old shooter, who police say was a Neo-Nazi sympathizer and armed with an AR-15-style assault weapon, was killed by an officer at the scene.

