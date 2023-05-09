Shop Local
Seven victims remained hospitalized in Brownsville, after SUV plowed into a group of migrants

By CNN
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BROWNSVILL, TX . (KGNS) - Authorities in Brownsville say three out of ten injured migrants have just been released from the hospital following the deadly crash that happened over the weekend.

On Monday night, many gathered for an emotional vigil to honor the lives lost.

Eight people were killed when police say a driver allegedly ran a red light and plowed his SUV into a group of Venezuelan migrants early Sunday Morning.

The driver, George Alvarez, has now been charged with eight counts of manslaughter, ten counts of aggravated assault but police have not said whether he may have been intoxicated.

Authorities are waiting for toxicology reports.

They do say, however, that Alvarez has an extensive criminal history.

He has not yet answered a plea and police have not ruled out whether this crash could have been intentional.

