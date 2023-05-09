Webb County Sheriff speaks out about Brownsville fatal crash

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Law enforcement officials across the Lone Star State and even the U.S. have spoke out about the tragedy in Brownsville.

For the past 48 hours, Brownsville Police and the FBI have been investigating the fatal crash that claimed eight lives.

Law enforcement in the Rio Grande Valley is joining forces with other agencies to find out what led up to the fatal crash.

With the flow of migrants making their way to border cities, and some anticipated to come to Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar said his office is working to make sure that a tragedy like the one in Brownsville does not happen in our area.

Over the weekend, one of the Webb County Assistant Chief’s represented the office during a discussion with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on how to handle the influx of migrants once Title 42 is lifted including safety.

Sheriff Cuellar said that although his office has been informed on the migrant situation, he is saddened by the latest tragedy and has even seen similar incidents in his career.

“Apparently, on what I gathered it that you know that the vehicle that lost control and ran over a bunch of immigrants that where there on the side of the street, to me it’s horrible, to me it’s something that it shouldn’t happened, but I’ve seen it in different occasions, but I feel for the victims,” said Sheriff Cuellar.

Sheriff Cuellar adds that it’s important that his deputies are prepared to handle a situation in the event that it should happen in Webb County.

The sheriff, along with other local law enforcement said it’s important to report any suspicious activity by dialing the emergency number 911.

The sheriff’s office is working closely with Border Patrol and other state and federal agencies through Operation Stonegarden as it relates to the migrant situation.

Operation Stonegarden handles border security issues and enhances national and state Homeland Security.

