BP Union discusses possible scenarios once Title 42 ends

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - As the end of Title 42 draws near, federal agencies are expecting to see an influx of migrants along the southern border.

According to Border Patrol Union President Hector Garza, roughly 25,000 people are currently in custody, and he is expecting to see more once Title 42 expires.

While the processing center in south Laredo continues to be used to house and process migrants from other sectors such as Del Rio, El Paso, and Rio Grande Valley, Garza believes there won’t enough resources to keep up with the demands.

“In my opinion, at some point the non-governmental organizations in the City of Laredo will not have enough shelter space to provide services to all of these people that are coming across,” said Garza. “If the NGO’s and the city run out of shelter space, then that means that people will be released into the community with very little resources. We know that the NGO’s have provided a good service for these people in the past, hopefully that continues but at some point, they are going to run out of space and unfortunately people are going to have to be released into the community without those resources.”

Garza believes that any agreement the Biden Administration has attempted to make with other countries is not effective because people from those countries are coming to the U.S. waiting for Title 42 to end.

Garza also believes that human smuggling will also continue to see an uptick.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.