Laredo prepares for expiration of Title 42

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Title 42 is expected to come to an end in less than 24 hours.

Cities along the border as well as across the nation are bracing themselves for an influx of migrants and that’s because Title 42 allows migrants to come into the U.S. seeking asylum from their home countries and remain here while waiting for their court hearing.

After three years, this Thursday the nation will revert to immigration laws we had before the U.S. went into lockdown.

Despite many federal officials saying Laredo will not see a migrant surge, Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino said he wants to be prepared since the estimated number of crossings continues to increase.

“It was talked there was about 40,000 people waiting in the cities of Mexico to cross. Now that number has been increased to 100,000 approximately,” said Dr. Trevino.

As of now, Congressman Henry Cuellar said his main priority is to have control of the border.

Laredo is expected to be used as a hub for other cities’ overflow of migrants who need to be processed or seek assistance from a non-governmental organization.

According to Cuellar, Laredo is the city with the second lowest number of crossings in the southern border nationwide.

The congressman acknowledges that Laredo is a destination where many migrants are sent for processing, but he does not want migrants roaming the streets.

He says he has taken an active role in updating other border cities about the capacity Laredo can help with.

“Last night I had a conversation with the Border Patrol Chief and the mayor, and that can be controlled. If we’re seeing an overflow here, so we don’t have people out in the streets, the Border Patrol Chief will slow down the number of buses that are coming here,” said Cuellar.

Laredo’s two non-governmental organizations, the Holding Institute and Catholic Charities are saying that they have increased their staffing to be prepared for a possible influx of migrants.

“We are preparing to receive, between both shelters us and holding, about 1,500 people a day,” said Rebecca Solloa with Catholic Charities.

A staggering difference from the average 200 the Holding Institute says they have been increasingly receiving for the past two weeks.

Catholic Charities said people from Central and South America as well as people from India, China and Russia have been assisted.

While Laredo is preparing for a possible influx, our sister city is already feeling the pressure.

Images from across the river in Nuevo Laredo show migrants waiting.

One migrant said it has been a long time coming.

She said during the three months she has been waiting for an appointment. Six times she has been denied and told there is no availability under Title 42.

Until Thursday comes, there is much uncertainty for their future at this moment.

As for preparations of overflow at our local shelters, Catholic Charities said they are preparing a shelter at the Lady of Guadalupe School.

On the city side, Mayor Trevino said the El Metro Park and Ride and recreational centers are ready in case they also need to be turned into shelters.

Title 42 is set to expire Thursday, May, 11 at night.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.