Eagle Pass prepares for end of Title 42

EAGLE PASS, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Eagle Pass is continuing its preparations for the ending of Title 42.

On Wednesday, KGNS crew members saw dozens of migrants crossing near the Camino Real International Bridge which is known as bridge number two.

At times even families were seen turning themselves into authorities.

The Eagle Pass Fire Department has been working on a plan of action in case of an emergency situation.

They say since it is a very unexpected day many things can happen, so they are taking it day by day; however, officials say they can only handle so much.

“We do not facilitate any sheltering or anything specific to the immigration problem. Our community is not financially prepared to be sustaining that type of situation,” said Assistant Fire Chief Rodolfo Cardona.

That means the only non-governmental organization in town which is Border Hope is the only shelter available; however, the fire department said it has been preparing with multiple drills.

One example is a plan of action in case of a riot and the possibility of severe weather.

Cardona said the department is equipped with extra boats and raincoats for the fire crews.

