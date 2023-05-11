Man wanted for allegedly assaulting woman and child

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman and child.

Laredo Police are searching for Jose Luis Martinez Jr., 41 in the case.

The incident was reported on March 15, 2023, when officers were called out to the 2000 block of San Leonardo Avenue for an assault call.

Officers met with the victim who stated that Martinez became aggressive and assaulted her and her nine-year-old daughter after he came home from a night of drinking.

“The victim also mentioned that Martinez strangled her and threatened to kill her, and Martinez immediately fled the scene when she screamed out for help, so he’s the most wanted for this week, he is facing three charges, he is facing an assault, an injury to a child and impeding breath circulation,” said Jose Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department.

If you have any information on Martinez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

You could qualify for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

