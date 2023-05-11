Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Man wanted for allegedly assaulting woman and child

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman and child.

Laredo Police are searching for Jose Luis Martinez Jr., 41 in the case.

The incident was reported on March 15, 2023, when officers were called out to the 2000 block of San Leonardo Avenue for an assault call.

Officers met with the victim who stated that Martinez became aggressive and assaulted her and her nine-year-old daughter after he came home from a night of drinking.

“The victim also mentioned that Martinez strangled her and threatened to kill her, and Martinez immediately fled the scene when she screamed out for help, so he’s the most wanted for this week, he is facing three charges, he is facing an assault, an injury to a child and impeding breath circulation,” said Jose Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department.

If you have any information on Martinez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

You could qualify for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Sounds of gunfire at Pharr bridge came from drills, and Mexican cartels says police
Police in Illinois found 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland’s body in a dumpster, just three...
Body of missing teenager found in dumpster; sex offender charged
Set of threats reported at two UISD schools
Set of threats reported at two UISD schools
LISD teachers receive state allotment from TEA
LISD teachers receive state allotment from TEA
Title 42 set to expire, U.S. and Mexican border officials prepare
City of Laredo provides update on Title 42 efforts

Latest News

TAMIU students board plane to Singapore as part of Maymester 2023
Pillar therapy cat program helps patients during counseling sessions
Pillar therapy cat program helps patients during counseling sessions
Pillar therapy cat program helps patients during counseling sessions
Laredo Family continues to struggle after home was struck by lightning
Laredo Family continues to struggle after home was struck by lightning
TAMIU students board plane to Singapore as part of Maymester 2023
TAMIU students board plane to Singapore as part of Maymester 2023