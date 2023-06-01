Shop Local
Ricardo Javier Lopez named Laredo Officer of the Year

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After two years of service with the Laredo Police Department, an officer is getting recognized for going above and beyond.

Ricardo Javier Lopez was named Officer of the Year during Police Week. Lopez is currently a patrol officer and has led his team to make 68 arrests over the last year. Lopez says his uncle was the one who inspired him to join the force. “I have an uncle who is in law enforcement as well, he was like my father figure growing up and he inspired me. To see the wisdom and integrity that he has, the way this job made him a great man, and the knowledge he has really inspired me,” said Lopez.

In 2022, Lopez issued 147 citations and initiated 433 cases.

