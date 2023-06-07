Shop Local
Campaign to stop the spread of syphilis in Laredo

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department is launching a campaign to spread awareness about sexually transmitted infections, particularly syphilis.

According to reports, there was a recent increase in cases compared to previous years, so the department is urging people to get tested if they suspect they might have the infection.

Officials urge people to take it seriously because if left untreated, it can lead to more serious conditions. Erica Dominguez, a health educator for the LETS (Laredo Education and Testing Services) program, said, ”Most sexually transmitted infections, if they’re not treated and taken care of, can cause other issues in the body. For example, syphilis can cause issues with the reproductive system and also issues in the brain, and even hair loss. So that’s when it’s more severe, and we don’t want to get to that point. Mind you, syphilis is a curable infection if we take care of it as soon as possible.”

For more information or answers to any questions, you can call 956-795-4946. Walk-ins are welcome at the health department, but appointments are also available for people who might not feel comfortable.

