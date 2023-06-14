Shop Local
Roof collapse kills one worker and injures three others in Houston(NBC)
By NBC News Channel
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HOUSTON, TX . (KGNS) - Part of a roof collapsed Tuesday at a high school in the Houston metro area killing one construction worker and injuring three others.

It happened late Tuesday afternoon at Friendswood High School when crews were in the process of building a gym.

Officials say no students or staff were in the building when the roof collapsed.

No word on the condition of the three injured workers or what may have caused the collapse.

