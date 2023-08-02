FBI searching for man and woman believed to be tied to kidnapping of migrants

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The FBI needs your help locating a couple who are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Federal agents are looking for 25-year-old Lorie Lin Flowers, 25 and Santiago Hernandez, Jr. 26, both are from Houston.

The couple is charged in connection to a fatal kidnapping of a group of migrants.

According to reports, back in March, three migrants were involved in an armed kidnapping in Waller County while three other victims were shot and left at the scene.

The victims were allegedly held hostage in Houston area hotels, as the alleged perpetrators requested ransom money from the families.

The charges allege the victims were beaten and threatened while being held for ransom.

Flowers and Hernandez could face life in prison for their alleged role.

If you have any information on their whereabouts you are urged to call the FBI at 1-800-255-5324.

In total 8 people have been charged in connection to the case.

