City of Laredo to hold hiring event for new Roots Recovery Detox Center

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A project that has been years in the making will soon be open to assist those who are struggling with addiction but before they can do that, they are hoping to recruit employees.

On Thursday, Oct. 25, 2023, the City of Laredo will be hiring the new Roots Recovery Detox Center.

Some of the vacancies they are opening to fill are licensed vocational nurse, public health technician, physician assistant supervisor and a building maintenance mechanic.

Dr. Viviana Martínez, the Detox Director said the facility will be a 24/7 center that will be available to help people in Laredo-Webb County instead of having to travel out of town to receive treatment.

During a time when our city is seeing a rise in fentanyl usage, Dr. Maritnez believes the facility will make a difference in our community.

“If anyone has been staying current with the overdose deaths and the increase in substances that are coming into our community um such as fentanyl so even more than ever, it is important,” said Dr. Martinez. “I believe as of earlier this week we were already at 53 overdose deaths, so we have more than surpassed last year’s 40-42 deaths.”

The hiring event will take place Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1300 Chicago Street.

As of now, the center has no official opening date, but officials anticipate about six to eight weeks.

