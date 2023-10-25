Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

City of Laredo to hold hiring event for new Roots Recovery Detox Center

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A project that has been years in the making will soon be open to assist those who are struggling with addiction but before they can do that, they are hoping to recruit employees.

On Thursday, Oct. 25, 2023, the City of Laredo will be hiring the new Roots Recovery Detox Center.

Some of the vacancies they are opening to fill are licensed vocational nurse, public health technician, physician assistant supervisor and a building maintenance mechanic.

Dr. Viviana Martínez, the Detox Director said the facility will be a 24/7 center that will be available to help people in Laredo-Webb County instead of having to travel out of town to receive treatment.

During a time when our city is seeing a rise in fentanyl usage, Dr. Maritnez believes the facility will make a difference in our community.

“If anyone has been staying current with the overdose deaths and the increase in substances that are coming into our community um such as fentanyl so even more than ever, it is important,” said Dr. Martinez. “I believe as of earlier this week we were already at 53 overdose deaths, so we have more than surpassed last year’s 40-42 deaths.”

The hiring event will take place Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1300 Chicago Street.

As of now, the center has no official opening date, but officials anticipate about six to eight weeks.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash reported in south Laredo
Multiple vehicle crash reported in south Laredo
KGNS Special Report: Voices under the knife
Voices under the knife, part 1: Botched cosmetic surgeries in Nuevo Laredo
Fire incident forces Laredo business to temporarily close its doors
Fire incident forces Laredo business to temporarily close its doors
‘Critical situation’ stemming from domestic dispute contained, Laredo police say
‘Critical situation’ stemming from domestic dispute contained, Laredo police say
Two injured in rollover accident
Three-year-old and 24-year-old injured in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Aus Fest Carnival
AUS Fest Carnival
Laredo Film Society Horror Shorts
Laredo Film Society to screen horror short films
Laredo Film Society Horror Shorts
LFS Regional Horror Shorts + Rosemary's Baby
Humberto “Beto” Ramon receives Lifetime Achievement Award during Tejano Music Awards
Humberto “Beto” Ramon receives Lifetime Achievement Award during Tejano Music Awards
Voices under the knife, part 2: Botched cosmetic surgeries in Nuevo Laredo