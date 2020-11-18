Advertisement

Texas A&M University encourages students to test before Thanksgiving break

TAMIU
TAMIU(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Thanksgiving is almost a week away and our local university is encouraging students to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by getting tested before they leave campus for the holidays.

With the coronavirus still a big fear on everyone’s mind, the Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp is encouraging students at all of its campuses to voluntarily get tested for the virus before they spend the holidays with their families.

Sharp says the greatest gift a student can give his or her family is the gift of a negative COVID-19 test.

To further encourage student and staff testing, TAMIU will be providing walk-up testing on both Friday, Nov. 20, and Monday, Nov. 23. Test results will be available by Wednesday, Nov. 25, right before Thanksgiving.

Sharp says we all should do our part to prevent the spread.

