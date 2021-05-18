Advertisement

Storm wreaks havoc in Nuevo Laredo

An 18-wheeler is reported to have flipped over on its side due to the winds
Storm wreaks havoc in Nuevo Laredo
Storm wreaks havoc in Nuevo Laredo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The fierce winds tore down trees, power lines and blew the roofs in our sister city Monday night.

The damages are reported all over Nuevo Laredo, which included trees that fell on top of homes and businesses.

Around the major streets in Nuevo Laredo, traffic signs and lights are seen damaged and hanging low.

Reports also surfaced of walls collapsing into the homes.

An 18-wheeler is reported to have flipped over on its side due to the winds.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

Residents were seen cleaning the debris from the streets.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One-year-old child mauled by family dog in south Laredo
Laredo Labor Shortage
Laredo business owners face labor shortage
Power Outage Accident
UPDATE: 18-wheeler crash leads to power outage
File photo: Laredo Police
Police investigating man’s death after he died while in custody
File photo: Target
Retail giant updates facemask policy for guests and employees

Latest News

Accident on Killam and I-35 causing closures
File photo: phone
311 experiencing high call volume
Rio Bravo Cleanup
Rio Bravo Cleanup
Storm Damage Laredo
Storm Damage Laredo