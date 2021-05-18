Storm wreaks havoc in Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The fierce winds tore down trees, power lines and blew the roofs in our sister city Monday night.

The damages are reported all over Nuevo Laredo, which included trees that fell on top of homes and businesses.

Around the major streets in Nuevo Laredo, traffic signs and lights are seen damaged and hanging low.

Reports also surfaced of walls collapsing into the homes.

An 18-wheeler is reported to have flipped over on its side due to the winds.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

Residents were seen cleaning the debris from the streets.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.