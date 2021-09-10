Advertisement

Man injured in motorcycle accident on Highway 359

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is in serious condition after a motorcycle accident in south Laredo.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, crews were sent near the corner of Highway 359 and Bob Bullock Loop at around 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Upon arrival, paramedics found a man in his 20s with several injuries.

Medics treated the patient and then took him to the Laredo Medical Center for treatment.

