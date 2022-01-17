Health Department to transition to DSHS covid data

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department is changing how it reports its local coronavirus statistics.

Starting on Monday it will begin to report data coming from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As previously, reported the health department only reported results from PCR tests whereas the state reports positive PCR and antigen results.

The city’s health department website will re-direct to the state’s DSHS dashboard.

In order to maintain the most updated information, the Laredo Health Department is asking anyone who tests positive using an at-home test to report it through email with the department.

You can e-mail the city at phep@ci.laredo.tx.us.

