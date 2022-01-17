Advertisement

Health Department to transition to DSHS covid data

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department is changing how it reports its local coronavirus statistics.

Starting on Monday it will begin to report data coming from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As previously, reported the health department only reported results from PCR tests whereas the state reports positive PCR and antigen results.

The city’s health department website will re-direct to the state’s DSHS dashboard.

In order to maintain the most updated information, the Laredo Health Department is asking anyone who tests positive using an at-home test to report it through email with the department.

You can e-mail the city at phep@ci.laredo.tx.us.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident reported on Mines Road
Fatal accident reported on Mines Road
Demand for COVID tests spike
COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites
18-year-old Francis Rocha
Teen arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop
Agents foil alleged drug smuggling attempt
Agents seize nearly 400 pounds of drugs
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Hospitalization rate increases
City reports four deaths due to COVID-19
Pre-trial hearing set for two men accused in 2018 homicide
Pre-trial hearing set for two men charged in 2018 homicide
Accident on Cuatro Vientos causing lane closures
Accident on Cuatro Vientos causing lane closures