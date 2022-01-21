Laredo City Manager Announces Resignation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo City Manager announces his resignation.

In a letter to the Mayor and City Councilmembers, now former City Manager Robert Eads said he was resigning from his post effective immediately.

In his letter, he says “I do this voluntarily, without cause and for no other reasons.”

It has not been announced who will take over the position.

Robert Eads was made interim City Manager in 2019 and took on the role officially in 2020.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.