Advertisement

Laredo City Manager Announces Resignation

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo City Manager announces his resignation.

In a letter to the Mayor and City Councilmembers, now former City Manager Robert Eads said he was resigning from his post effective immediately.

In his letter, he says “I do this voluntarily, without cause and for no other reasons.”

It has not been announced who will take over the position.

Robert Eads was made interim City Manager in 2019 and took on the role officially in 2020.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Agents Conduct “Court Authorized Law Enforcement Activities” at Properties Linked to...
FBI conducts law enforcement activities at properties linked to congressman
Virginia Alfaro Cabral Turrubiates
Woman accused of selling fraudulent E-tags
Congressman Henry Cuellar
FBI presence at Texas Rep’s home linked to probe tied to Azerbaijan
Gracy Espinoza and Joel David Chavez III
Gracy’s mother concerned over delay in daughter’s case
City attorney resigns
Laredo City Attorney resigns

Latest News

Agents arrest Mexican National wanted for DUI
Perfecto Cotes-Centeno,
Agents arrest Mexican National wanted for DUI
File: County Jail
Sheriff’s Office investigating potential relationship between former jailer and inmate
File photo: Webb County Jail
Sheriff’s Office investigating potential relationship between former jailer and inmate