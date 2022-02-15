Laredo Border Patrol seizes almost 200 pounds of marijuana

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents seized almost 200 pounds of marijuana on February 10.

The incident happened when Laredo West Station agents tried to do a traffic stop near Pinnacle Road in northwest Laredo. The car sped up and came to an abrupt stop at the Love’s truck stop located off Mines Road. Two people got off the car and ran in the direction towards the Rio Grande river. Agents found three bundles of marijuana inside the abandoned car with an estimated street value of more than $150,000.

The car was seized and the bundles were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

