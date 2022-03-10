Day 2 of evidence hearing for upcoming trial against Anthony Burgos

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A federal agent testifies on what he saw the day Grizelda’ Hernandez and her son Dominic’s bodies were found.

The Border Patrol agent who took the stand on Day 2 of the hearing has been with the agency for 10 years. At the time of the murders, on April 9th of 2018, the agent was a field training officer, meaning he was in charge of training new agents in the field. He told the state that he and his trainee were at Father McNaboe Park around 11 a.m. showing the new recruit the area.

The agent says he saw a gate, that is typically closed, opened. Both agents saw Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles’ unit drive into the park and park next to them. Burgos is the man accused of the murders.

The agent says while trying to have a conversation with Burgos, Burgos remained quiet. They parted ways and moments later Burgos called for the agent through their radio unit. Burgos asked the agent for assistance, that’s when the agent saw Burgos outside his unit and a woman on the ground, later identified as Grizelda Hernandez. The agent called dispatch, radioing in the scene.

Because he did not have gloves on him, the agent asked for gloves, but Burgos claimed he had none on him. The trainee did have gloves and gave it to him and Burgos. The agent checked the victim for a pulse but found none. He goes on to claim Grizelda’s body was moved by Burgos. Shocked, the agent said they were told to not disturb the scene. Burgos allegedly found a shoe in the brushes and placed it near the Grizelda’s body.

When Laredo police arrived at the scene, an investigator asked the agents to submit a statement on what took place. As they were writing their statements to police, they were told a second body was discovered, later identified as Dominic.

The agent says he called his station to notify what was happening. According to the agent, Burgos had not notified the Border Patrol station of what was happening despite being the supervisor on the scene.

After 30 minutes of testimony, the defense questioned the agent about the location on the day of the crime. Some of the questions were regarding how Grizelda’s body was found and the helicopter that was flying over the scene.

The state questioned the agent again about the shoe that Burgos allegedly placed at the scene.

Judge Joe Lopez questioned the agent about the statement he gave at the scene of the crime versus at the police station. The agent said he was able to provide more details at the police station.

Another witness who took the stand was a Laredo Police Department investigator who has been in the position for 4 years. The investigator says they found a vehicle at the park that was identified as belonging to Grizelda Hernandez’s sister.

He goes on to say that Burgos was next to him and at the time, a radio message was announced that the sister of the victim had told her she was going to meet a man by the name of Anthony Burgos. Burgos and the investigator heard the message to which Burgos allegedly responded by saying, “I’m not Anthony Burgos, I’m Ronald.”

The investigator questioned Burgos, asking if he knew anyone by the same last name, to which Burgos said no. The investigator says Burgos was “patted down” and an ID was found.

The state asked for Burgos’ reaction when he heard his name radioed in. The investigator says he was looking at his hands, testifying, “we didn’t want him to reach for his weapon.”

The defense questioned the investigator about the next steps after being patted down. Other questions asked by the defense on the number of officers present at the scene and actions taken, to which the investigators say he was not sure.

A 30-minute break was requested, and the hearing resumed.

A police officer was then called to testify in the hearing. The officer has been with the department for 10 years.

He said he was familiar with the area and was questioned about the gate that was mentioned by the federal agent who was interviewed earlier in the day. The officer says a Border Patrol agent on boat patrol called for his attention regarding “tracks” found. An exhibit of a foot sole on the ground was presented at the hearing. The officer says a city employee was questioned about the gate, who assured the officer that they had closed the gate before leaving that morning.

The officer was also present when the investigator and Burgos heard his last name mentioned through the call police heard about Grizelda allegedly meeting up with a federal agent with the last name of Burgos. The officer says he questioned Burgos about his name. He goes on to say, Burgos was placed inside the police unit.

The state then showed video of what took place inside the unit where Burgos was questioned by the officer. Burgos is heard asking why he was being taken to the police department.

The officer was also questioned about how he “patted down” Burgos, about the tracks found, and on why Burgos was taken in.

A special agent who oversaw incidents involving employees at the time of the murder, also testified in the hearing. She was assigned to Burgos’ case. She was asked about protocols and the investigation the agency did regarding the case.

The evidence shown on March 10′s hearing is being done to know what will be admitted at trial. The trial date is set for 2023.

