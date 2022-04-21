Car crashes into gas pump on Springfield and Calle Del Norte

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A car came crashing into a gas pump Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened at around 1:30 p.m. at the Pump In Shop located at Springfield and Calle Del Norte.

No word on what caused the accident, but the vehicle sustained major frontal damage as well as damage to the gas pump.

An ambulance was called, but no word yet if there were any injuries or if anyone was taken to the hospital.

Several fire engines were called because the pumps were active. Laredo Police crews were in the area assessing the situation.

