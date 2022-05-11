Two vehicle crash in south Laredo sends woman to hospital

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A two-vehicle collision in south Laredo sends one woman to the hospital overnight.

The accident happened at around 11:48 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 83 and Lomas Del Sur.

According to Laredo Police, a grey Mercedes SUV collided with a black Chevrolet pick up truck; both vehicles had rolled over.

Paramedics treated and transported a woman in her 20s to LMC in stable condition

Meanwhile, a second patient refused treatment.

The accident remains under investigation.

