Two vehicle crash in south Laredo sends woman to hospital
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A two-vehicle collision in south Laredo sends one woman to the hospital overnight.
The accident happened at around 11:48 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 83 and Lomas Del Sur.
According to Laredo Police, a grey Mercedes SUV collided with a black Chevrolet pick up truck; both vehicles had rolled over.
Paramedics treated and transported a woman in her 20s to LMC in stable condition
Meanwhile, a second patient refused treatment.
The accident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.
For more headlines. click here.