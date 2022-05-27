CBP shares travel advice ahead of Memorial Day weekend

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - With many people expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection says there are some documents that should be ready on hand before coming back to the U.S.

These documents include, a U.S. Passport, trusted traveler program card, enhanced driver’s license or enhanced tribal card.

All U.S. travelers should plan ahead on time and check waiting lines on the CBP website.

These wait times are updated hourly .

There are other items that you must declare which can also be found on the CBP website.

CBP Officer Jennifer Gutierrez says, “There will be more security, as far as bag and vehicular checks. With the increase in traffic there might be a tendency of other items heading in, and again we just wanted to make sure that all travelers are safe, and everyone enjoys their summer.”

If any non-citizen tries to enter the country illegally; meaning if they don’t show appropriate documentation. That person may be subject to expulsion or removal.

