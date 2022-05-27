Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

CBP shares travel advice ahead of Memorial Day weekend

By Christian Del Rio
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - With many people expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection says there are some documents that should be ready on hand before coming back to the U.S.

These documents include, a U.S. Passport, trusted traveler program card, enhanced driver’s license or enhanced tribal card.

All U.S. travelers should plan ahead on time and check waiting lines on the CBP website.

These wait times are updated hourly .

There are other items that you must declare which can also be found on the CBP website.

CBP Officer Jennifer Gutierrez says, “There will be more security, as far as bag and vehicular checks. With the increase in traffic there might be a tendency of other items heading in, and again we just wanted to make sure that all travelers are safe, and everyone enjoys their summer.”

If any non-citizen tries to enter the country illegally; meaning if they don’t show appropriate documentation. That person may be subject to expulsion or removal.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of slain Uvalde teacher dies of heart attack
Truck crashes into pole on McPherson
Accident on McPherson and Country Club Drive
UISD Police Chief discusses recent threats
UISD investigating multiple threats made to its campuses
Esteban Ezequiel Deleon, age 28,
Man charged in connection to fatal vehicle accident on Loop 20
File photo: UISD
UISD investigates alleged threatening list created by student

Latest News

Laredo fighter loses battle with cancer
Laredo fighter loses battle with cancer
CBP shares travel advice ahead of Memorial Day weekend
CBP shares travel advice ahead of Memorial Day weekend
Chick-Fil-A stand opens at Laredo International Airport
Chick-Fil-A stand opens at Laredo International Airport
Protestors gather outside NRA convention in Houston
Protestors gather outside NRA convention in Houston
Beto protests outside NRA convention in Houston
Protestors gather outside NRA convention in Houston