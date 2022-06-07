Make a splash at any City of Laredo pool!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you got that summertime sadness because it’s too hot outside, you can find some relief at several City of Laredo pools.

Residents can now cool off at any pool or splash pad in town.

The city is eager to get families out there to enjoy these amenities and are even hosting a family nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays at three different pools including the Del Mar swimming pool, Bartlett Pool and Sisters of Mercy Water Park.

Family night hours will be from two in the afternoon until nine at night.

Although the nation is facing a lifeguard shortage, the city says they have been able to get the staff they need.

Noraida Negron says, “We’ve been able to hire all of these lifeguards that we really needed in order to open all of these pools and all of these facilities. We need a big number of lifeguards, and we were able to do so, so that is why starting today we didn’t want to wait any longer and we wanted to open those facilities for everyone.”

Adults must pay two dollars to enter and one dollar for kids ages 12 and under.

Each pool in town has different days of operations and hours click here for more information.

