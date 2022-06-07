Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Make a splash at any City of Laredo pool!

File photo: North Central Park Pool
File photo: North Central Park Pool(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you got that summertime sadness because it’s too hot outside, you can find some relief at several City of Laredo pools.

Residents can now cool off at any pool or splash pad in town.

The city is eager to get families out there to enjoy these amenities and are even hosting a family nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays at three different pools including the Del Mar swimming pool, Bartlett Pool and Sisters of Mercy Water Park.

Family night hours will be from two in the afternoon until nine at night.

Although the nation is facing a lifeguard shortage, the city says they have been able to get the staff they need.

Noraida Negron says, “We’ve been able to hire all of these lifeguards that we really needed in order to open all of these pools and all of these facilities. We need a big number of lifeguards, and we were able to do so, so that is why starting today we didn’t want to wait any longer and we wanted to open those facilities for everyone.”

Adults must pay two dollars to enter and one dollar for kids ages 12 and under.

Each pool in town has different days of operations and hours click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Man charged with murder in El Cenizo
Man arrested in connection to El Cenizo homicide
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Laredoans feeling pain at the pump
Laredoans feeling the pain at the pump
Authorities searching for men accused of robbery
Laredo Police searching for two men wanted for robbery

Latest News

City unveils new logo for Sports Complex
City council approves new sports complex logo
Volunteers Serving The Need invites the community to shop at their store
Volunteers Serving The Need invites the community to shop at its thrift store
File photo
City of Laredo selects consulting firm for future water park
Trial underway for Laredo man accused of intoxicated manslaughter