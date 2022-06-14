Covid Risk Level Increases in Webb County

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The chances of getting Covid-19 in Webb County are much higher than it was a month ago.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased the community’s risk level from low to medium.

The CDC basis a community risk level on several factors including the seven-day percentage of new Covid cases, Covid hospital admissions, and bed occupancy.

At the start of June of 2022, the City of Laredo Health Department started seeing a spike, according to the City of Laredo Epidemiologist Omar Garcia.

“We have around 93 cases on average reported to the health department per day,” said Garcia.

Garcia also said there are several factors that could be contributing to the increase.

“This month we’ve been having graduation parties, and a lot of people are traveling outside of the city, probably international, so we cannot determine a specific cause but again there are some specific risk factors,” he added.

As of June 12, 2022, there are 13 Covid patients being treated at Laredo area hospitals, 2 of which are in the ICU, according to the latest data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The last time, Webb County had double-digit hospitalizations was in March 2022.

The Laredo Health Department encourages the community to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.