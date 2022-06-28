Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Property tax deadline for city and county quickly approaching

File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Mindy Casso
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County and City of Laredo property owners have a big deadline coming up.

Thursday, June 30, is the last day to pay 2021 city and county property taxes for those who opted for the split payment option. If the payment is not made by then, penalties and interest will be assessed and begin accumulating by Friday, July 1.

County taxes can be paid at the Webb County Tax Assessor Collector’s Office located at 1110 Victoria Street #107or you can pay them online here. Payment can also be mailed, be paid by phone at (956) 523-4200, or by using the drop box outside of the tax office. Make sure to include your account number of property address on your check, money order, or cashier’s check.

City of Laredo taxes can be paid at City Hall located at 1110 Houston Street or the City Hall Annex at 1102 Bob Bullock Loop. You can also pay online on the city’s website or pay by mail or phone at (956) 791-7300.

