Doctors Hospital to hold free health fair

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department wants to make sure residents keep their health in check.

As a result, the health department has teamed up with health experts from the Laredo Physician Group and Doctors Hospital for a free health fair taking place this Friday.

Organizers will be offering breast cancer screenings, blood pressure screenings, mental health evaluations and anyone 18 and over can get their blood checked.

Games and health snacks will also be available to attendees.

Health experts strongly advise community members to take part in these events because early detection is the best way to prevent the spread of an illness.

The event will take place at Doctors Hospital from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public.

