Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Doctors Hospital to hold free health fair

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department wants to make sure residents keep their health in check.

As a result, the health department has teamed up with health experts from the Laredo Physician Group and Doctors Hospital for a free health fair taking place this Friday.

Organizers will be offering breast cancer screenings, blood pressure screenings, mental health evaluations and anyone 18 and over can get their blood checked.

Games and health snacks will also be available to attendees.

Health experts strongly advise community members to take part in these events because early detection is the best way to prevent the spread of an illness.

The event will take place at Doctors Hospital from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently as a safety precaution
File photo: Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
Accused serial killer transferred to a Bexar County Jail
Man who led Laredo Police on chase near Santo Nino Elementary arrested
Man who led Laredo Police on chase near Santo Nino Elementary arrested
City officials are trying to determine the source of a hole that a woman fell into Tuesday...
Crews rescue woman who fell into hole
File photo: AstroWorld 2021
Astroworld victim’s family settles lawsuit against Travis Scott and Live Nation

Latest News

Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Much Warmer Weather Next Several Afternoons
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Thursday 7 Day Forcast
UISD discusses school security plans
UISD discusses school security with parents
Congressman Cuellar to help Guatemala’s migrant crisis