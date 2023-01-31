Hours extended for property tax payment deadline today

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Tuesday, January 31 is the deadline to pay property taxes without accumulating penalties and interest.

To help with the anticipated crowds, the Webb County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office said they will remain open for an extended period of time. The staff will be available until 6 p.m.

If you plan to mail in your payment, it must be postmarked by January 31 to avoid penalties.

A 7% in interest and penalties will be added to your total beginning February 1 if you don’t pay up on the deadline. For every month after, an additional 2% of interest will be added to the total owed -- 1% for the penalty and 1% interest. Patricia Barrera, the Webb County Tax Assessor-Collector said, “When we get to July 1, it becomes 15% in attorney fees and 18% of penalties and interest. It’s more than 33%. You really don’t want to pay for that.”

Property owners who are over 65 years of age, veterans, and people with disabilities qualify to pay off their property taxes in four payments with the first installment due on January 31.

Below is the city’s press release:

The deadline to pay the 2022 Taxes and 1st Quarter Payment is today, Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

*** To accommodate all taxpayers for this deadline, the office hours have been extended to 6:00 P.M. today at the following locations: ***

City Hall, 1110 Houston St.

City Hall Annex and Drive-Thru, 1102 Bob Bullock Loop

Night Drop Boxes also available at both locations. (No Cash)

Other payment options available to customers include:

Online at www.cityoflaredo.com . (Credit/debit cards only)

By Mail to City of Laredo Tax Department, P.O. Box 6548, Laredo, Texas 78042. (No Cash) Please make checks payable to City of Laredo Tax Department.

We encourage taxpayers to pay their taxes to avoid penalties and interests.

Penalties and Interests will be charged on February 1, 2023.

If the community has any questions on the information above, they may call the City of Laredo Tax Department at (956) 727-6403.

