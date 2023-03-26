Shop Local
Jamboozie Returns to Laredo
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo Main Street and Cultura Beer Garden teamed up to bring back Jamboozie.

Salinas Street was closed to drivers on Saturday, March 25, 2023, to make space for live Tejano performances and food vendors.

Ram Herrera, Jaime De Anda, Stefani Montiel, and Los Camaradas took the stage during the festival.

This year organizers encouraged attendees to put on their best Tejano outfits as that was the theme for the event.

The event wrapped up at 1 o′clock in the morning.

