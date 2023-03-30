Shop Local
Doctors Hospital of Laredo celebrates National Doctor's Day

Doctors Hospital of Laredo celebrates National Doctor’s Day
Doctors Hospital of Laredo celebrates National Doctor’s Day
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Every March 30th is National Doctor’s Day.

On Wednesday, Doctors Hospital of Laredo took the time to honor its physicians for the work they do for their patients, the communities they work in, and society as a whole.

Over at the hospital’s physician’s lounge, more than a hundred of the hospital’s doctors were invited for lunch and live music. It’s a thank you for all their hard work and devotion that keeps all of us healthy. Historically, doctors are given a red carnation in thanks for their service and contributions to the community.

Dr. Asuncion Ramos-Soriano spoke about the sacrifices doctors make when taking on this profession. ”It is a vocation and you involve not only yourself but your whole family. A lot is compromised and time management is the key. We’ve been blessed that we’re able to do so. It has many problems, but the rigor of medical training allows you to face it despite its ups and downs,” said Dr. Ramos-Soriano.

Since 1933, March 30 has been set aside to honor physicians. In 1958, National Doctor’s Day was declared a national holiday by Congress.

