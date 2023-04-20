Laredo’s Acting Police Chief speaks on decision to indefinitely suspend three officers

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department’s Acting Chief is speaking out about his decision to indefinitely suspended three officers connected to an ongoing criminal investigation for alleged voter fraud in the race for district two.

After many voiced their support for the acting chief’s decision, Landin is making it clear and states that his decision is not based on the outside opinion, but the facts presented to him.

On Wednesday, KGNS reached out to several City of Laredo Councilmembers to get their thoughts on the chief’s decision.

Five responded including Laredo Mayor Dr. Trevino; one of those was District Two Councilmember Daisy Campos Rodriguez.

In a statement, she stated the chief’s decision was, “Motivated by bad faith”.

On Thursday, Chief Landin said, “Outside noise did not influence his thought process in the decision.”

“The political motivation is outside the police department. I’m shielding that department of that politics. In essence they cannot influence me one way or another or anybody as to how I make a decision,” said Chief Landin. “Again, it’s my signature on the document, not theirs. Ultimately anybody who is on either side of the equation would want it to go their way. But this isn’t about me or them. This department, and I put it in my statement yesterday, is 100 percent neutral. That race, the chief, me, I’m 100 percent neutral.”

A fourth officer retired in connection to the case, the four officers involved are among those 15 who allegedly voted illegally.

Some of the other people who allegedly voted illegally are also city employees for other departments.

