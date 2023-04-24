Shop Local
Man arrested after crashing truck into Laredo business

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed into a Laredo business early Sunday morning.

The incident happened on Sunday morning at around 3 a.m. at the 4200 block of McPherson and Bustamante Street.

Surveillance footage captured the moments Roland Navarro, 24, crashed his Chevy truck into the business causing damage to the building.

Officers allegedly detected alcohol on Navarro, but he refused to take a test which is when he was arrested.

“It could’ve been much worse because the intoxicated driver could have hurt himself or even died or somebody could’ve been crossing the street there or happened to be a pedestrian on the sidewalk. You can’t even be safe on the sidewalks,” said Investigator Joe Baeza.

No major injuries were reported, but police say the structural damage to the building is going to be expensive to fix.

Police remind the public to have a designated driver if they do decided to go out drinking.

