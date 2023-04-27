Shop Local
Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s third homicide

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted in connection with the City of Laredo’s recent homicide.

Laredo Police are searching for Juan Jose Rivera III, 19, who is allegedly tied to the death of Juan Humberto Zuazua, 37.

The incident happened on Mar. 27, 2023 when Laredo Police received a call about a fight going on at the 1100 block of Saunders.

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive on the side of the road.

Paramedics were called in and confirmed Zuazua was deceased.

The Crimes Against Persons Investigators launched a homicide investigation.

After a thorough investigation, police were able to identify Rivera as the suspect.

If you have any information on Rivera’s whereabouts you are asked to call 956-727-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

You could be eligible for a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

