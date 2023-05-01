City of Laredo prepares for the end of Title 42

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A program that expels undocumented migrants out of the U.S. will come to an end in ten days.

Although last week, state and federal officials believed Laredo might not be affected by a surge, on Sunday, Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino issued a state of disaster to prepare for it.

While May 11 is almost two weeks away, our border neighbor’s area feeling the surge already.

Officials in Laredo say while they are not seeing a surge in migrants, they are anticipating one.

Since Laredo will help process migrants from our neighboring borders and send them to non-governmental organizations for a certain period of time; where they will be placed is a topic of discussion.

Mayor Dr. Trevino said the Border Patrol stations in the Rio Grande Valley and Brownsville have seen a significant increase of people being processed, some have even reached their limit.

From 1,900 a day to 6,000 people a day, they are reporting a 200 percent increase.

In the event that agents from those affected Border Patrol sectors need extra hands after May 11, the mayor said a number of undocumented people will be transferred to the nearest processing center which will be in Laredo.

While processing centers help with paperwork and sometimes, they provide shelter, Mayor Trevino said the plan is to send them to the two NGO’s in town which are the Holding Institute and Catholic Charities.

In the event that those shelters run out of space, the mayor said the city can use some available resources including some city owned spaces and shelters.

“It triggers out some certain situations like the emergency management funds from the city, it also alerts the stakeholders, the police, the fire department and the medical, which are the hospitals to be involved,” said Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino. “There’s always that possibility, and that is the reason why we have meetings, as a matter of fact we have a meeting this morning with the stakeholders, and these are ideas that are shared, and we have to put our minds together to come up with solutions.”

Mayor Treviño adds that depending on the number of migrants coming into the Gateway City, the Sames Auto Arena could be put in that pool of consideration, as a potential temporary shelter for migrants.

The mayor said that Congressman Cuellar is currently seeking federal funds to help the city but only time will tell if these plans will be set in place after the end of Title 42.

