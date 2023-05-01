Coach Mackey motivates Nixon High School athletes with 2 Words

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nixon High School athletes got an exclusive presentation on connecting the dots between sports and life after two of their own were named this year’s Letterman to Leadership winners.

On Monday, Coach Mackey brought his infectious energy and practical wisdom to the young Nixon athletes.

Stephen Mackey is a player development coach, keynote speaker, and founder of “2words Character Development” a leadership and character curriculum which has been adopted by the Laredo Independent School District.

“Coach Mackey is the creator of 2words and LISD bought into this program so every athletic program has his curriculum, and we see and listen to his lectures. As a result of LISD’s buying into the curriculum, we were able to bring him down here,” said Nixon High School Head Football Coach Benny Cabello.

Graduating student athletes Alonso Alvarez and Natalie Tristan from Nixon High School were the two winners of this year’s thousand- dollars Letterman to Leadership Scholarship which goes towards their college of choice.

Both were also named Texas Student Athlete of the Year in their respective category.

